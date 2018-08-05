‘It’s ridiculous!’ 6 hurt in 3 separate shootings; 2 in or near Milwaukee’s Washington Park

MILWAUKEE — Six people were hurt in three separate shootings that happened on Saturday, Aug. 4 and early Sunday, Aug. 5. Two happened in/near Milwaukee’s Washington Park.

“Heard like, six to seven shots go off,” said Brandon Cooper.

Police said three 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening after the shooting that happened shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The motive is under investigation.

People who were at the park told FOX6 News a group of young men and teenagers were playing basketball, while several church members were sitting at picnic tables, grilling out. That’s when a witness said a vehicle pulled up and the window was rolled down and someone inside started shooting at those on the court.

“It’s ridiculous. It makes no sense,” said Dominique Brown.

“Just to come do that out here — broad daylight — while people are out here playing with their family showed total disrespect and disregard for human life,” said Cooper.

“It’s sad. My heart goes out to their family,” said Brown.

“Hope they catch the guys,” said Cooper.

Early on Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., police were back on scene near the park after gunfire erupted near 44th and Lloyd. A 45-year-old man was hurt. Police said he suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Makes you real uneasy. It’s getting ridiculous,” said Brown.

“I’m disappointed to hear that because this park — it has a real value to the community. Hate to see that type of activity destroy the family environment for this community,” said Phyllis Howard.

“It’s hard for the children to come outside and play,” said Renee Beard.

Just over two hours after the four men were shot at Washington Park on Saturday afternoon, a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 36th and Clarke. Police said he suffered a graze wound and was driven to the hospital.

“We have to do better by setting an example for these kids. Give them something more to look forward to than being on the streets and shooting and fighting each other,” said Brown.

Police are investigating these shootings.