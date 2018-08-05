‘Lake Michigan feels great:’ Heat doesn’t stop people from enjoying State Fair, Bradford Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- From the beach to the Wisconsin State Fair, people spent a steamy Sunday, Aug. 5 looking for ways to stay cool. It didn't stop many from visiting the fair as the first weekend came to an end.

Glenn Pashen and his friends lit up the grill in the sizzling heat near Bradford Beach.

"Hamburgers and brats," said Pashen.

Others opted for the water.

"We're just hanging out at the lake, enjoying our Sunday before we have to go back to work tomorrow and Lake Michigan feels great on a warm day like today," said Katie Sanderfoot.

Ben Lundeberg used the opportunity to practice his gymnastics.

Twin sisters Ellie and Bella spent the day at the fair with their family.

"We're four. We're twins and sisters," they said.

They turned their dresses into shirts, and turned heads with their trumpet tunes.

State Fair visitors tried to stay cool with fans, drinks and even the breeze. Andy Brandt said he wasn't phased by the heat.

"We like to vacation down in Florida where it's hot every day. Great for us. Summer has been great. A lot of 90s. We love it," said Brandt.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs through Aug. 12. CLICK HERE to learn more.