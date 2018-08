× Man suffers graze wound after being shot near 36th & Clarke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday, Aug. 4.

It took place near 36th and Clarke Streets at around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot and suffered a graze wound. He was then driven to the hospital.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

No suspects are in custody.