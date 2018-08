× MFD: Car strikes building gas line, catches on fire

MILWAUKEE — A gas line was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Aug. 4.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, it happened near 35th and Burleigh at around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities said a car ran into a building in that area and struck a gas line. The car caught on fire –which extended to the building.

Fire crews had the fire under control in under an hour.

Fire officials say there were no injures.