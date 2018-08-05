Milwaukee company helps parents move out millennials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whether you're moving your college student in to their new place or it's time for your grad to leave the nest-- moving can certainly be a pain. Jim Larson from UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Milwaukee with tips to make moving easier.

Some talking points for college:

Throw things away! As much as we'd love to be packing tons of containers, in reality much of what kids bring to college they don't need, so definitely make a point to clear through some items either leave at home, pitch or sell.

Since college kids don't often have much stuff, it makes sense to work with other families to share a container for moving. UNITS will drop the container at one of the kids' homes, let them fill up their part, then move it to the second kids' house, fill it, then deliver it to college. That cuts their cost in half and still provides all of the convenience of using mobile storage.

