Police: Boy dies at hospital after possible drowning reported on Twin Lakes beach

TWIN LAKES — A 3-year-old boy died at the hospital after a report of a possible drowning at Musial Beach at Lake Elizabeth in Twin Lakes in Kenosha County on Sunday, Aug. 5.

According to Twin Lakes police, officers responded around 3:45 p.m. and several people were found performing CPR on the boy. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he died.

Twin Lakes police are investigating. The boy has not been identified at this point, as police notify family.