Police: 'Extremely intoxicated' man taken to hospital following crash in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was taken to the hospital after he was found trapped inside a flipped vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 5.

It happened just before 3 a.m. near Meadowbrook Boulevard and Spring Street.

Mount Pleasant police say the vehicle was found flipped on its side. With the help from the South Shore Fire Department, the 41-year-old Racine man was freed from the vehicle.

Investigators determined that the man was “extremely intoxicated.”

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers got a warrant and charged the driver for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Due to his extreme level of intoxication, the man was admitted to the hospital until he could care for himself.

Property owners who had their residence damaged because of the crash were notified of the incident.

Mount Pleasant police are investigating the accident.