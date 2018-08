× Police: Man shot, injured near 44th & Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened in the city’s north side early Sunday morning, Aug. 5.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 44th and Lloyd, which is close to Washington Park.

Police say a 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot. His injuries were non-life threatening.

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect and a motive in the case.