Sheboygan police looking for dog that bit 4-year-old on playground

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police are looking for a dog that bit a 4-year-old boy on the playground at King Park near 7th and Broadway on Sunday, Aug. 5.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the dog was described as a 50- to 60-pound pit bull — mostly white with a black spot on its back, black legs and a black and white spotted tail.

The child was by the slide when police say the dog ran up and attacked him.

The dog did not appear to have a collar.

Police said the boy was being treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheboygan police.