‘Totally unacceptable:’ 44 people shot, at least 5 of them fatally, in Sunday shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police held a news conference Sunday, Aug. 5 to talk about shooting incidents that left 44 people wounded, and killed at least five.

“As you may be aware, the city of Chicago experienced a violent night. Incidents of either random or targeted shooting on our streets is totally unacceptable. Far too often, we continue to see the devastating effects that illegal guns have in some of our communities. They underscore the real problem of violent criminals who use illegal guns in some of our communities without the fear of consequences of their actions,” said Chief Fred Waller, CPD.

Of those who reported an age, the victims were between 11 and 62 years old.

No suspects were in custody at last check.

“We’re very early in the investigations into the incidents that occurred last night, so I can’t go into specifics. What I can tell you, however, is that we know some of these incidents were targeted and are related to gang conflicts in those areas,” said Chief Waller.

