× Woman injured after car strikes, kills horse in roadway

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Yorkville woman was injured in Mount Pleasant when the car she was driving struck a horse in the roadway early Sunday morning, Aug. 5.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. near Fancher Road and Spring Street.

According to Mount Pleasant police, the 52-year-old Yorkville woman was driving her car on Spring Street when the horse appeared in the roadway. She struck the animal — which caused her to lose control and hit trees on the south side of the roadway.

Police found the driver bleeding from her head. She was treated at the scene and taken to the Emergency Room for her non-life threatening injuries by South Shore Fire Department.

Officers then found the large horse dead on the south side of Spring Street. The owner of the animal was found and made arrangements to remove and bury the horse. Police say the horse apparently escaped due to a possible fence issue.

The roadway was shut down for a short period of time and was later reopened.

Mount Pleasant police are investigating the crash.