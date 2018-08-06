‘A little wet:’ Rainy, gloomy Monday didn’t keep people away from the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — It was a rainy start to the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday, Aug. 6, but FOX6 News found depending on who you asked, it was either great weather for the fair — or not so much.

“The weather this morning was a little wet,” a visitor said.

Some are better suited to the wet weather.

“Yeah, the dolphin is definitely used to the water!” said Norberto Santiago.

On Monday, it definitely wasn’t dry, but Santiago tried to take the good with the bad, because rain can either wash away business or have it pouring in.

“Usually they disperse. They go under awnings. When the rain comes, I pull out the umbrellas, the ponchos and the umbrella hats and hope they sell,” said Santiago.

FOX6 found one worker with an umbrella hat.

“It keeps me dry in the rain,” they said.

It was a gloomy start to the week, and when it wasn’t raining, it looked like it could at any moment.

“Some people falling out due to the heat, but other than that, we’ve had a great fair so far,” said Santiago.

It was cooler Monday, but when the August heat returns, Santiago has a trick for that too. His booth is near Gate 1.

“Put your water in and turn on your fan and you’re good to go,” said Santiago.

FOX6 caught up with a group from the Chicago suburbs, who said they didn’t mind Monday’s weather.

“This has been one of the better fair days because like Lisa said, we come every year and this is right up our alley. No sun and a little breeze!” they said.

