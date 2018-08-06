An opportunity for creative thinking: How boredom has benefits

MILWAUKEE -- Are you starting to hear "I'm bored" from your kids? They don't necessarily need another toy or activity to do. Child Development Expert Jessica Lahner with Carroll University talks about the benefits of boredom.
Ideas/tools to have around the house to beat the boredom while reaping its benefits
- Blankets for fort making
- Craft drawer/basket
- Small toys for open ended play (blocks, Matchbox cars)
- Coffee bar
Boredom Benefits
- Kids have to consider exactly what to do when 'bored' and how they will use these items. Internal quiet that accompanies boredom gives kids an opportunity to listen to themselves and be introspective.
- Allows for creativity. Think about the last time you came up with a good idea. Chances are you had 'space' to think. Kids are no different. They can't be creative if we are constantly telling them what they need to do next and their brains doing get a break.
- Better overall mental health. People who can think outside the box and who have self-insight gained through introspection are more likely to have better overall mental health - we all want that for our kids.