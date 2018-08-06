An opportunity for creative thinking: How boredom has benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Are you starting to hear "I'm bored" from your kids? They don't necessarily need another toy or activity to do. Child Development Expert Jessica Lahner with Carroll University talks about the benefits of boredom.

Ideas/tools to have around the house to beat the boredom while reaping its benefits

Blankets for fort making Craft drawer/basket Small toys for open ended play (blocks, Matchbox cars) Coffee bar

Boredom Benefits