Cool off in the summer heat with these cool snacks

MILWAUKEE -- It's going to be a hot one this weekend -- so cool off by eating some cucumbers! Amy Hanten -- The Cooking Mom has more.
Recipe: Cucumber Sandwiches
Ingredients:
1 loaf (8 ounces) party rye bread
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon milk
1 envelope Good Seasons Italian dressing
1 to 2 English cucumbers, sliced thin
A few tablespoons chopped fresh dill
Directions:
Use a mixer to beat together cream cheese, dressing mix and milk. Spread on bread and top with sliced cucumbers. Sprinkle top with dill.
Notes:
You can also use white or whole wheat bread. Just remove crusts and cut on an angle to make 4 triangles.
The Cooking Mom also shows off a perfect summer dip!
Recipe: Layered Greek dip
Ingredients:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons milk
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1 container (10 ounces) of hummus or 1 1/4 cup homemade hummus
1 cup cucumber, seeded and diced
1 cup tomato, seeded and diced
1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, chopped
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/3 cup scallions, chopped
Pita chips
Directions:
In a bowl, beat cream cheese, milk, lemon juice, Italian seasoning, garlic salt and garlic with an electric mixer for a few minutes until smooth. Spread cream cheese mixture into a 9″ pie plate or shallow serving dish. Evenly spread hummus over cream cheese layer. Top with cucumber, tomato, olives, feta and scallions. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. Best if served within 4 to 6 hours. Serve chilled with pita chips.