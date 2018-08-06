Cool off in the summer heat with these cool snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's going to be a hot one this weekend -- so cool off by eating some cucumbers! Amy Hanten -- The Cooking Mom has more.

Recipe: Cucumber Sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 loaf (8 ounces) party rye bread

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon milk

1 envelope Good Seasons Italian dressing

1 to 2 English cucumbers, sliced thin

A few tablespoons chopped fresh dill Directions:

Use a mixer to beat together cream cheese, dressing mix and milk. Spread on bread and top with sliced cucumbers. Sprinkle top with dill. Notes:

You can also use white or whole wheat bread. Just remove crusts and cut on an angle to make 4 triangles.

The Cooking Mom also shows off a perfect summer dip!

Recipe: Layered Greek dip