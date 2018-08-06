× Fond du Lac man dies after crash involving utility pole

TOWN OF POLK — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office say a 31-year-old man involved in a crash died from his injuries late Sunday, Aug. 5.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on I-41 northbound under STH 144 in the Town of Polk. Calls indicated the vehicle struck the bridge embankment and the person inside was unconscious.

Upon arrival at the scene, a deputy found the 31-year-old Fond du Lac man was trapped in the car and unconscious. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation revealed the car heading northbound drove onto the median shoulder, over corrected and lost control before veering off the road. The vehicle then struck a utility pole on the driver’s side door. The driver was wearing his seatbelt and speed does not appear to be a factor.

Both lanes of I-41 northbound were shut down for over an hour.

The accident remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

This is the seventh traffic fatality of the year in Washington County.