Looking for a dream job? Nutella maker is looking for taste testers

Get paid to eat Nutella! The Ferrero Company is hiring people to taste-test its products.

Job site “Open-Job-Metis” posted the ad for the Italian company. Selected applicants will first undergo three months of training to learn correct terminology and improve senses. 40 people will then be offered part-time positions at the company.

But be prepared to relocate! The job is located in Italy’s northwest Piedmont region.

No experience is required for the position.