× Meet KFC’s newest Colonel Sanders: ‘Seinfeld’s’ George Costanza!

There’s a new colonel in town!

KFC has announced Jason Alexander, best known as George Costanza on “Seinfeld” will be the newest Colonel Sanders.

The fried chicken chain started casting a series of celebrities in the role in 2015. They have included Darrell Hammond, Ray Liotta and Reba McEntire — who was the first female to portray Colonel Sanders.

The Alexander ad campaign will promote the chain’s $20 Fill Ups.