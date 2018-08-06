Michels Corporation announces 6-acre property with hotel, offices, apartments, restaurants near 1st and Becher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Harbor District is getting a very expensive face-lift, thanks to Michels Corporation. On Monday, Aug. 6, the company announced a major expansion into the neighborhood, and released renderings of what it will look like.

"It will have three different office buildings -- a hotel complex, a couple restaurant opportunities and a residential component as well. River 1 will have nearly 1,000 underground parking spaces," said Tim Michels, VP of Michels Corporation.

"Over the last few years, we have transformed this city. This city is truly undergoing a renaissance right now," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

Executives from the Michels Corporation explained how their six-acre property near 1st and Becher will spearhead a greater effort to develop this side of the city.

"With the Foxconn development to the south, I think the word's out about the Komatsu development just on the other side of the First Street bridge here. As we've said, this area is gentrifying," said Michels.

Work is slated to begin in a few months, and construction is expected to be finished by the summer of 2020. When it's done, the hope is that the expansion will attract young employees.

"And that's why we're building this campus. We want to attract more young professionals, more engineers, more professionals who can help us export that construction throughout North America," said Michels.

Michels Corporation is currently headquartered in Brownsville, Wisconsin. The owners said despite this expansion, there are no plans to move operations downtown.