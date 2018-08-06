× Michigan man makes ride sharing more scenic with ‘Amish Uber’ horse and buggy service

COLON, Mich. — One man in Michigan is adding some horsepower to ride sharing services. Meet Timothy Hochstedler.

He’s created what he calls the “Amish Uber.”

“Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps,” Hochstedler said.

The new service uses a horse and buggy to provide customers with a scenic ride through Colon, Michigan. And so far, it seems people like the new service.

“Most of them aren’t from Colon, but the Colon people have given me a few options like: Would you give me a ride to Curly’s? Would you go to my house? and, Yeah I’d do that,” Hochstedler said.

The “Amish Uber” ride costs five dollars.

“I don’t think there’s Uber down here, so it’s pretty cool. It gives people that option that can’t drive or don’t want to drive or shouldn’t drive,” Amish Uber rider Becky Phelps said.

Just a note, “Amish Uber” is just what Hochstedler calls his service — he does not actually work or is affiliated with the actual Uber company.