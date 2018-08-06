Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair: A Milwaukee destination for arts & crafts

GRAFTON -- It's one of the top art fairs in the country and its right in Milwaukee. Here's a preview of this weekend's Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair.

About Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair (website)

For 40+ years, the Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair has been a downtown Milwaukee destination for locals and visitors alike. The fair is organized and hosted by the Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council to continue its mission in providing access to quality crafts as a key part of the state’s rich cultural life.

Expect to see the best from over 100 artists chosen from among hundreds that apply. The Morning Glory Fine Craft Fair showcases art to wear and art for the home in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, photography, wood, and more. The Fair is juried, and held yearly on the second weekend in August on the beautiful grounds of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.