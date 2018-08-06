× Noah’s Ark Waterpark celebrates National Family Fun Month with free admission for kids

WISCONSIN DELLS – August is National Family Fun Month and Noah’s Ark Waterpark is celebrating in a fun way. On Monday, Aug. 6, the waterpark announced a promotion where kids under 48 inches get free admission through Sunday, Aug. 12. Free admission is available at the front gate starts Monday.

America’s Largest Waterpark also has kid-friendly activities planned throughout the week.

Monday, August 6 – Park-wide scavenger hunt

Tuesday, August 7 – Kids can get an up-close look at emergency services vehicles, including free ladder rides from the Lake Delton Fire Department and the Wisconsin DNR Water Patrol

Wednesday, August 8 – Street magic from magician Ryan Martin

Thursday, August 9 – Log rolling and canoe jousting demonstrations from the Dells Lumberjack performers

Friday, August 10 – Crafting station where kids can make their own animal mask

Activities schedule is subject to change. Visit their website for more information.