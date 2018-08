× Police: Man dies after suffering serious gunshot wound near 7th and Keefe in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday afternoon, Aug. 6.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area near 7th and Keefe, where a man believed to be in his early 20s died after suffering a serious gunshot wound.

Police are working to identify the victim and a possible motive.