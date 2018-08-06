Police seek suspects who stole $1,200 worth of Yeti coolers, pepper-sprayed employee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are looking for two women that pepper-sprayed a store employee after they stole more than $1,200 worth of Yeti coolers.

The suspects were in a hardware store for about three minutes, and in that time, they managed to steal four Yeti coolers worth several hundred dollars each.

When an employee chased them to the parking lot, they used pepper spray on her.

“We really want to catch them. Well one — the grab and go. It’s a lot of money. I mean, it was about $1,200 worth of coolers, but seeing somebody that would so easily, without any thought was able to just hurt somebody — you know, that’s gotta be stopped,” said Pat Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Hardware and Garden. The 24-year-old employee was treated by paramedics and is expected to be fine.