Preserve your summer memories by turning them into art

MILWAUKEE -- Rocks, seashells, maps and more. Kids have a tendency to save everything! Andrea Khan with The Family Backpack shows some ways you can can turn all those souvenirs from your summer trips into something meaningful.

About The Family Backpack (website)

While planning our family vacations over the last decade, I combed through hundreds of family travel blogs and, in the end, wished there was one place – one site – that was easy to search and contained the best of these posts. And so I created one. The Family Backpack takes the best family travel blogs and makes the curated content searchable. It enables busy parents to plan family vacations – both domestically and internationally – much faster and easier while still feeling like they put some time into their vacation research.