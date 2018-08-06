× Roster move: Packers place LB Jake Ryan on injured reserve & sign RB Akeem Judd

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday, Aug. 6 a few changes to their roster.

The Packers signed running back Akeem Judd.

Judd (5-11, 225) is a second-year player who was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Mississippi on May 15, 2017. After being waived/injured by the Titans, he spent time on the practice squad and active roster of the New York Jets before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 30, 2017. Judd was released by the Jets on May 4, 2018. He will wear No. 36 for the Packers.

The team also placed line backer Jake Ryan and C.J. Johnson on injured reserve and released guard Ethan Cooper.