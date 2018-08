× Skunk does dance to scare away would-be aggressors

SAGUARO NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Throw your tail in the air, like you just don’t care!

A skunk was on it’s hands doing a dance. It was getting down in front of a camera at Saguaro National Park in Arizona. But it’s not for your entertainment.

The national park service said the spotted skunk will do this in an attempt to intimidate any would-be aggressors.