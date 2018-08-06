× ‘Swim at your own risk:’ Waukesha County lifeguard-staffed beaches make switch for end of swim season

WAUKESHA — As lifeguard staff availability changes, the Waukesha County Department of Parks and Land Use announced on Monday, Aug. 6 that lifeguard-staffed beaches will begin to transition to “Swim at Your Own Risk” beaches starting Tuesday, August 14.

“As summer draws to a close, we like to continue to offer swimming options for both residents and visitors,” said County Executive Paul Farrow. “The switch to all Swim at Your Own Risk beaches allows us to extend the season for as long as the weather will allow.”

The “Swim At Your Own Risk” beaches will be open daily from sunrise to sunset. All swimmers must stay within shallow water section only which is designated by rope and buoys. The designated roped area does not include the deep section at locations with docks/rafts/diving boards. Children require close adult supervision at all times.

2018 End-of-Beach Season Schedule: (Pending water quality and water temperature.)

Menomonee Park, W220N7884 Townline Road, Menomonee Falls

Staffed with Lifeguards – 11am to 7pm daily through Tuesday, August 14 at 7pm.

Swim At Your Own Risk – daily, sunrise to sunset, Wednesday, August 15 through October 7

Muskego Park, S83W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego

Staffed with Lifeguards – 11am to 7pm daily through Thursday, August 16 at 7pm.

Swim At Your Own Risk – daily, sunrise to sunset, Friday, August 17 through October 7

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 S.T.H 83, Hartland

Staffed with Lifeguards – 11am to 7pm daily through Monday, August 20 at 7pm.

Swim At Your Own Risk – daily, sunrise to sunset, Tuesday, August 21 through October 7

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield

Staffed with Lifeguards – 11am to 7pm daily through Sunday, August 26 at 7pm.

Swim At Your Own Risk – daily, sunrise to sunset, Monday, August 27 through September 3

Swim at Your Own Risk (S.A.Y.O. R.) Beaches will continue through October 7

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha – daily, sunrise to sunset

Mukwonago, Park, S100W31900 C.T.H. LO, Mukwonago – daily, sunrise to sunset