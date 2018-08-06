Two charged in violent Wauwatosa home invasion due in court

MILWAUKEE — It was a brutal home invasion in Wauwatosa that targeted a family new to this country. The crime left them scarred physically and emotionally.

The suspected mastermind behind it all will be in court Monday, Aug. 6 along with another suspect in the violent crime.

Investigators say 36-year-old Nicole Kauper helped plan the crime. Court documents said Kauper worked at the Days Inn in West Allis.

Police said a family, who just moved to the United States, approached Kauper at the front desk — asking for a safe because they had a large amount of money. Authorities said she told her boyfriend, Antwuan Hardy, and the two kept surveillance on where the family was moving.

“They decided to put a plan in place to get the money from this family,” said Lt. Jim Mastrocola, Wauwatosa Police Department.

Hardy, allegedly conspired with another man, Brandon Lane, to carry out the plan. Police said the two broke into the family’s duplex near 116th and Watertown Plank in early July, stole money, attacked and assaulted multiple people in the home.

Once inside, the two men allegedly tied up a family and beat them — including a five-year-old child. One woman was grabbed by the hair, pushed up against the wall and a gun was pressed up against her neck, the complaint says. A 5-year-old boy was among the family members bound and gagged, and he suffered brain bleeds as a result. Both have since been released.

“The horrific ordeal that they went through for three-plus hours — being physically restrained, literally being held hostage in their own home, their faces covered, hearing their family member screaming, a 5-year-old child being assaulted, a 62-year-old woman being assaulted, horrific crime — and as I said earlier, it truly speaks to not only the mindset, but it says a lot about these suspects,” said Captain Brian Zalewski of the Wauwatosa Police Department.

The three face the following criminal charges:

Robbery, armed (use of force) – as a party to a crime (Hardy, Lane) – four counts

First degree reckless injury, as a party to a crime (Hardy, Lane)

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, as a party to a crime (Hardy, Lane)

Burglary (home invasion), as a party to a crime (Hardy, Lane)

False imprisonment, as a party to a crime (Hardy, Lane) – five counts

Conspiracy to commit burglary (home invasion) – (Kauper)

Harboring or aiding a felon (Kauper) – two counts

Hardy waived his preliminary hearing on July 29. Cash bond has been set at $30,000 and he has pleaded not guilty.

Kauper made her initial appearance in court on July 29. Cash bond was set at $10,000. She is no longer an employee at the Days Inn.

Monday morning, Kauper and Lane have preliminary hearings. Hardy is scheduled to be in court next Thursday, Aug. 16.