× West Allis police seek 2 suspects accused of breaking into home, demanding money

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are seeking two suspects after a home was broken into near 62nd and Washington early Sunday, Aug. 5.

It happened around 5 a.m.

Police said the victim indicated the suspects were armed with handguns — and demanded money, but they did not get any.

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Police are investigating.