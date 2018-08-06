Win a 2-Night Back to School Prize Pack in the Wisconsin Dells!
Win an overnight stay and lots of fun things to do at Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark in the Wisconsin Dells!
One (1) grand prize winner will receive:
- A Studio Suite Rio Condo for 2-Nights at Chula Vista Resort
- Waterpark passes for 6 people
- $100 value in dining certificates
- $900 Value
Sweepstakes Details: Participants are eligible to enter once between August 6, 2018-August 26, 2018.
Drawing: The week of August 27, 2018 FOX6 will select the name of the winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the promotion period to win. The potential winners will be notified by telephone or email.