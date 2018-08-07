1 day sale: Get discounted China Lights: Panda-mania tickets until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday!

HALES CORNERS — China Lights: Panda-mania returns to Boerner Botanical Gardens for a third year, with the show running from Sept. 21 through Oct. 21.

You can purchase discounted tickets for one day only — on Tuesday, Aug. 7 through the Pabst Theater Group.

Below are prices for “one day sale” tickets — which must be purchased before 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7:

Adult: $12.50

Child: $7.50

Senior: $7.50

VIP: $15 (admission, tour, parade, lantern and mobile guide)

Season pass: $30 (unlimited use)

Below are regular ticket prices, with tickets going on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 8:

Adult: $20

Child: $12

Senior: $12

VIP: $30

Season pass: $50

China Lights: Panda-mania is a cultural festival that will illuminate the nine-acre Boerner Botanical Gardens with 45 three-foot to three-story handmade lantern displays along a three-quarter-mile walking route. Lantern exhibits of panda habitat and three interactive displays will be among the new highlights at this year’s festival.

Also featured will be two stages for Asian folk-culture performances, a marketplace and two dining areas with a variety of Asian and Western menu options.

Tickets to the Exclusive Preview Night party, Sept. 19, from 6–9 p.m., include close-up parking, admission, three behind-the-scenes tours, a parade, two stage performances, Asian hors d’oeuvres and beverages, artisan craft demonstrations, a collector’s premium, the mobile guide and one VIP admission ticket for a return visit to the 2018 festival.

A limited number of Exclusive Preview Night tickets are available for $100 per person.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 8, the Preview Night tickets will also be available at the Boerner Botanical Gardens front desk between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Other operational improvements to this year’s show include priority-access tickets, which patrons purchase online and print at home; 10 fully-lit complimentary parking lots (first-come, first-served) and expanded complimentary shuttle service from four outer parking lots to the China Lights entrance.

Festival hours will be 5:30–10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The event will be closed Mondays.

China Lights admission tickets will be valid any night of the regular 2018 schedule.

CLICK HERE to learn more about China Lights Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to purchase your discounted tickets through the Pabst Theater Group