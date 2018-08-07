40-year-old man shot, killed after argument near 5th and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting shooting that happened near 5th and Center Monday night, August 6. Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old man suffering from a serious gunshot wound and immediately initiated CPR. The Milwaukee Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died from his injuries.

The initial investigation reveals that the victim may have been involved in an argument prior to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and MPD continues to search for a suspect.