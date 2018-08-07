‘He has his whole life ahead of him:’ Father of men charged in fatal gas station shooting wants them cleared

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man says his sons, two of six family members charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who suffered from mental illness are innocent. The homicide happened near 32nd and Lisbon — where Jonathan Blackmon was shot and killed.

Charles Mims Sr. says his sons shouldn’t have been criminally charged in the first place.

According to prosecutors, Blackmon, 37, who suffered from mental health issues, pulled Norva Armstrong’s hat off and yanked off another woman’s jacket at the gas station, in a confrontation caught on camera. New video obtained by FOX6 shows Blackmon then causing a scene in the parking lot.

Armstrong is one of the six charged in Blackmon’s death, who died from two gunshot wounds:

Angela Armstrong, 52, of Milwaukee:

Harboring/aiding a felon

Leonard Monroe, 51, of Milwaukee (Angela’s husband)

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Michael Bush, 34, of Milwaukee (Angela’s son)

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Harboring/aiding a felon

Norva Armstrong, 55, of Milwaukee (Angela’s sister)

Conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

Charles Mims, 22, of Milwaukee (Angela’s son)

Conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Angelica Robinson, 27, of Milwaukee (Angela’s niece)

Conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony

“My son, he didn’t shoot nobody. He don’t own a gun. He doesn’t have permission to have one,” said Mims Sr., of his son, Charles Mims Jr.

According to prosecutors, Mims Jr. admitted to investigators he “aimed his Glock” at Blackmon, and “pulled the trigger,” but it jammed. Mims said he gave the gun to someone else, and saw Norva Armstrong fire at least one shot.

“He’s a young boy and being charged with murder. That’s a serious charge and I don’t want that behind him,” said Mims Sr.

Charles Mims Sr.’s other son, Michael Bush, is accused of hatching a plan to cover up the crime. One of the suspects told police that Bush “instructed everyone present not to talk to police,” and said they needed to “get rid of” the guns.

Mims Sr. said it’s not characteristic of either man.

“I just want my son’s name to be cleared out of this. He has his whole life ahead of him, his whole life — and I don’t want it to be messed up,” said Mims Sr.

According to prosecutors, police have not found the weapons involved in this crime, but investigators did find bullet casings from the family’s home that matched casings found at the scene.