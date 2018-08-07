× Jury finds man guilty of killing his sister, setting her on fire

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man has been found guilty of killing his sister and setting her on fire.

Nasif Hibbler was found guilty of first degree intentional homicide on Tuesday, August 7. Now, the jury will decide if Hibbler was insane when he set his sister and her wheelchair on fire in June of 2017.

Jury is now deciding if Nasif Hibbler is guilty of setting his sister on fire last year killing her. Was it first degree intentional or reckless homicide? The victim was in a wheelchair The next question for the jury. Was Hibbler insane pic.twitter.com/LzPY5CxB4G — Myra Sanchick (@myrasanchick) August 7, 2018

Officers found his sister, Shakira Hicks dead inside a home near Palmer and Concordia last June — after Hibbler turned himself in.

Hicks had cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair. The jury was selected Monday, August 6.