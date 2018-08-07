MILWAUKEE -- Navy Week is in full swing in Milwaukee! The Navy Band Great Lakes joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of events going on around town.

About Milwaukee Navy Week (website)

America’s Navy is coming to Milwaukee in 2018. Milwaukee is one of only 14 cities selected to host a Navy Week this year.

Milwaukee Navy Week is scheduled for August 6-12, 2018, coincident with the Wisconsin State Fair, and is designed to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.

The Navy plans to include the following elements in the week-long celebration:

- Sailors assigned to the state’s namesake ship, USS Milwaukee (LCS 5)

- Navy Divers and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams

- Navy Band performances

- Sailors from USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat

- Navy Medicine personnel

- The Navy’s new virtual reality simulator