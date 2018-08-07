× ‘Milwaukee Oktoberfest’ will be 1st event on plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum, Oct. 5-7

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Oktoberfest, a German festival celebrating its ninth consecutive year in Milwaukee, will be the first event on the plaza adjacent to Fiserv Forum, taking place from Oct. 5-7, according to a news release from Milwaukee Bucks officials.

Presented by Swarmm Events, Milwaukee Oktoberfest will be free to the public and feature a Stein Hoisting competition, brat-eating contest and live polka music, among other German-themed activities.

“We are excited to make Milwaukee Oktoberfest the first-ever event on the plaza outside of our world-class arena. We are committed to making the plaza a fun destination, and this family-friendly event will start it off in a great way,” said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks president in the release.

Milwaukee Oktoberfest will bring German flair and enjoyment to the plaza with a Weiner dog contest, live art, a Miss Oktoberfest contest, a cornhole tournament and live music from entertainers including The Klaberheads and The Mike Schneider Band.

“We look forward to holding Milwaukee Oktoberfest on the plaza. German restaurants, bars and architecture can be seen across our great city, so it is important for us to keep this event moving forward and to continue growing each year,” said Michael Sampson, Swarmm Events owner in the release.

The hours for Milwaukee Oktoberfest are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 5: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 6: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

