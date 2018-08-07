Officials break ground at site of new Cambria Hotel, near Plankinton and Michigan downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 7 on a new four-story hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The Cambria Hotel near Plankinton and Michigan will feature 132 rooms and an interior courtyard.

The site where it's being built has been a parking lot, and was purchased by a subsidiary of Choice Hotels for $3 million in 2016.

Choice Hotels, which owns the Cambria brand, says Milwaukee's development boom made it a prime spot for a new location.

"Milwaukee being the thriving, energetic city that it is, this was key on our list to make sure that we're here along with properties in Chicago and two other properties in the state of Wisconsin in Appleton and Madison," said Mark Shalala, Choice Hotels.

The Cambria Hotel is expected to open next year.