Police chief after 4 homicides in 24 hours in Milwaukee: ‘To use a firearm over an argument is a cowardly act’

MILWAUKEE — Four people were killed in Milwaukee on Monday, Aug. 6, on the heels of multiple shootings over the weekend. On Tuesday, Aug. 7 city and faith leaders said everyone needs to play a role in stopping the violence.

“When four individuals,who have all died in a 24-hour period, and there’s guns involved everywhere, it tells you there’s a problem,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were shot in Swing Park under the Holton Street Bridge near Water Street around 11 p.m. Monday. Both died from their injuries. This, after a 40-year-old man was shot near 5th and Center Monday night, and died at the hospital — and a man in his early 20s was shot and killed near 7th and Keefe Monday afternoon.

Police said all of the fatal shootings all stemmed from arguments.

“To use a firearm over an argument is a cowardly act. Let’s settle this amongst human beings,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said.

Mayor Barrett said the individuals killed and the assailants all had guns.

“You’re out of your mind if you think using a gun to resolve your dispute is going to do anything other than create more violence,” said Mayor Barrett.

Most of the recent shootings have occurred in Milwaukee Alderman Russell Stamper’s district — the 15th Aldermanic District. He said residents must be responsible and cannot wait to be rescued.

“You are not a snitch if you pick up the phone and report on something that is causing harm to your community,” said Stamper.

All of the city leaders who spoke out on Tuesday agreed that everyone has a role to play.

“If you think that you have to take a gun somewhere for your personal safety, maybe you should not be going there,” said Mayor Barrett.

Mayor Barrett noted during the news conference he came upon the scene Saturday, Aug. 4 at Washington Park, where four people were shot and injured when witnesses said a vehicle pulled up by the basketball courts and someone inside started shooting. There was a church picnic going on at the time.

On Sunday, Aug. 12, the Parklawn Assembly of God Church will host a praise fest at the Washington Park “Band Shell” area from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., to continue more of the community fellowship.