× Police: Man pointed gun at men for playing music he didn’t like

NEWPORT, Ore. — A 44-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after police say he pointed a loaded gun at three other men.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Highway 101 at 10:40 p.m. on the report of a disturbance.

According to police, three men were walking through the parking lot between the Mini Pet Mart and Y Pay More when they were confronted by the suspect, identified as Terry McCutcheon, for playing music he didn’t like.

Police said McCutcheon was intoxicated and sitting in his vehicle, when he exited to confront the men. When they didn’t change the music, police say he reached inside his vehicle and grabbed a firearm.

McCutcheon loaded the firearm and pointed it at the men, who then fled the area and called police.

Police said McCutcheon fled the area, but was located a short distance away by officers. When officers approached McCutcheon, they could see a handgun lying on the seat next to him.

McCutcheon was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of menacing.