Racine Zoo adds 2 new kangaroos, Josie and Julia, and Julia has a 9-month-old joey

RACINE — The Racine Zoo has added to western grey kangaroos, Josie and Julia. In addition, visitors to the zoo might see Julia’s joey – who is 9 months old and spending some time outside mom’s pouch.

According to a news release, Josie and Julia came to the Racine Zoo after a short flight from California in early October of 2017 from the Los Angeles Zoo.

The Racine Zoo was contacted by the Species Survival Plan, a national program that helps ensure the survival of selected species who are threatened or

endangered in the wild, about housing Josie and Julia. Shortly after they arrived, zoo staff learned about Julia’s joey, who had just been born and was comparable in size to a jelly bean.

Today, Julia’s joey is about 9 months old and is spending part of its time outside of mother’s pouch.

Because of the extreme weather difference when they arrived in October, the decision was made to transfer the kangaroos to winter holding so they could adjust better to the cold climate and make their exhibit debut this summer.

The Racine Zoo says that Josie and Julia’s favorite treats are corn and apples, and the walkabout keepers could not be happier to have Josie, Julia and the joey join the already great group of animals in the walkabout exhibit. They are very excited to watch these girls form relationships and see the joey grow up.

Visitors to the Racine Zoo’s Walkabout Creek will be able to tell Josie and Julia apart from the other macropods in the exhibit by their light gray-brown color and white belly. They enjoy spending time together, but are also following the female wallaroos around and it looks like they are turning into good friends.

Western grey kangaroos are found in the south of Australia in all ranges of habitat including forests and pastureland. Under human care, western grey kangaroos can live to be up to 20 years old, although in the wild the lifespan is closer to seven years.