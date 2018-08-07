Street in Milwaukee renamed in honor of Vel Phillips

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee street has been renamed to honor the late Vel Phillips. A ceremony was held on Tuesday, August 7 at North 4th Street and West North Avenue.

The newly renamed 4th Street will run three and-a-half miles, from St. Paul Avenue to Capitol Drive.

Phillips died in April at the age of 94. She helped lead open housing marches in Milwaukee in the 1960s, and was the first African-American elected to a statewide office.

Tuesday’s ceremony is part of the 6th annual Bronzeville Week.