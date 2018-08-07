Waukesha County: 49-year-old Milwaukee man killed in I-94 crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A 49-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after crashing a vehicle into the median wall on I-94 westbound in the City of Brookfield.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, a red GMC SUV struck the median wall near Calhoun Road around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7.

#Breaking– Traffic is backed up in both directions of I-94 near Moreland Rd due to a crash. @fox6now pic.twitter.com/5ewostadUp — Amy DuPont (@AmyDuPontFox6) August 7, 2018

The driver, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The name of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.