'We are pleased:' Village of Mount Pleasant approves purchase agreements with 4 property owners for Foxconn

MOUNT PLEASANT — Four property owners holding out on their land for Foxconn have agreed to sell.

On Monday night, Aug. 6, the Mount Pleasant Village Board approved purchase agreements with the property owners. They were all plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the village regarding the land.

A few other land owners are still holding out, but village officials said they’ve acquired all the land they need for the main core of the Foxconn project.

In all, the village has 82 percent of the land it has been trying to get for the project.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement with four of the property owners that were previously plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the village. Because the village was able to reach voluntary agreements with the property owners for the sale of their property, those individuals will be dismissed as plaintiffs from the lawsuit. As it has since the beginning of this process, the Village will continue to pursue all reasonable efforts to reach voluntary agreements with individual property owners to acquire the property needed for the Foxconn development. Tonight’s Village Board vote to approve purchase agreements with these four property owners is one more example of that commitment,” said Alan Marcuvitz, an attorney for the Village of Mount Pleasant, in a news release.

The release noted the village has acquired 100 percent of the and in the core of Area I, where the first phase of Foxconn’s manufacturing campus is being built, as well as 82 percent of the land in Areas II and III.