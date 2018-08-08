Albanese’s Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites the winner of 2018 State Fair Sporkies competition

WEST ALLIS — The winner of the Wisconsin State Fair’s “Sporkies” competition for 2018 is Albanese’s Roadhouse’s “Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites!”
The competition was held on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The lasagna bites were also declared the “Fairgoer’s Fave.”
The French Onion Soup-On-A-Stick creation from Slim’s PBR Park won second place.
The PorkSTACKular from the Budweiser Pavilion won third.
Back in June, State Fair officials revealed the list of items that would be a part of the 2018 competition — vying for one of four Golden Spork trophies as part of the sixth annual competition.
Eight finalists were selected from 31 entries:
- Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites — Albanese’s Roadhouse
- Deep-Fried Turducken On-A-Stick — Water Street Brewery
- French Onion Soup On-A-Stick — Slim’s PBR Park
- Pig Candy Cannoli — Brew City
- Saz’s Breakfast Bombs — Saz’s Taste of Wisconsin
- PorkSTACular — Budweiser Pavilion
- WI Hot Chicken Bombs — Water Street Brewery
- S’mores Beer Float — Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub
Below is a list of other Sporkies entries:
- Ants on-a-stick — All Things Jerky
- Bacon jam and brie burger — Blue Moon Tavern at the Park
- Bacon-wrapped pork on a stick — Pork Schoppe
- Beerana foster shake — Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Brat-chos — Big Sky Country Bar & Grill
- Breakfast waffle sandwich — Siggy’s Goumet Grilled Cheese
- Buffalo sliders with blue cheese slaw — Blue Moon Tavern at the Park
- Cinna-roll mini donuts — The Donut Family
- Desert heat burger (world’s hottest camel cheeseburger) — Exotic Meat Grill
- Flammin’ hot Asian burrito — Mexican Grill
- Flammin’ hot corn on the cob — Slim’s PBR Park
- Ice cream s’mores quesadilla — Mexican Grill
- Mango madness — Caribbean Smoothees
- Pig boy (with beer-battered fries or slaw) — Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Pina colada shrimp on-a-stick — Door County Fish Boil
- Pretzel brat covered in sauerkraut and bacon — Getrude’s Pretzels
- Sheboygan bratchos — Sheboygan Brat Haus
- Sloppy joeys — Exotic Meat Grill
- Smashed blackberry and goat cheese bagel — Wisconsin Dairy Goat Products
- Sweet tots — Knucklehead
- Vegetarian wings on-a-stick — Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub
- Wisconsin dog — Siggy’s Wild Dogs Saloon
- Wrecking balls — Rupena’s
All food items are available for purchase during the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, which ends Sunday, Aug. 12.
A 13-ft. spork will be displayed at all Sporkies finalists’ locations and all vendors who entered will display a poster at their fair location(s).