Albanese’s Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites the winner of 2018 State Fair Sporkies competition

WEST ALLIS — The winner of the Wisconsin State Fair’s “Sporkies” competition for 2018 is Albanese’s Roadhouse’s “Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites!”

The competition was held on Wednesday, Aug. 8. The lasagna bites were also declared the “Fairgoer’s Fave.”

The French Onion Soup-On-A-Stick creation from Slim’s PBR Park won second place.

The PorkSTACKular from the Budweiser Pavilion won third.

Back in June, State Fair officials revealed the list of items that would be a part of the 2018 competition — vying for one of four Golden Spork trophies as part of the sixth annual competition.

Eight finalists were selected from 31 entries:

Deep-Fried Spinach Lasagna Bites — Albanese’s Roadhouse

Deep-Fried Turducken On-A-Stick — Water Street Brewery

French Onion Soup On-A-Stick — Slim’s PBR Park

Pig Candy Cannoli — Brew City

Saz’s Breakfast Bombs — Saz’s Taste of Wisconsin

PorkSTACular — Budweiser Pavilion

WI Hot Chicken Bombs — Water Street Brewery

S’mores Beer Float — Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Below is a list of other Sporkies entries:

Ants on-a-stick — All Things Jerky

Bacon jam and brie burger — Blue Moon Tavern at the Park

Bacon-wrapped pork on a stick — Pork Schoppe

Beerana foster shake — Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery

Brat-chos — Big Sky Country Bar & Grill

Breakfast waffle sandwich — Siggy’s Goumet Grilled Cheese

Buffalo sliders with blue cheese slaw — Blue Moon Tavern at the Park

Cinna-roll mini donuts — The Donut Family

Desert heat burger (world’s hottest camel cheeseburger) — Exotic Meat Grill

Flammin’ hot Asian burrito — Mexican Grill

Flammin’ hot corn on the cob — Slim’s PBR Park

Ice cream s’mores quesadilla — Mexican Grill

Mango madness — Caribbean Smoothees

Pig boy (with beer-battered fries or slaw) — Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery

Pina colada shrimp on-a-stick — Door County Fish Boil

Pretzel brat covered in sauerkraut and bacon — Getrude’s Pretzels

Sheboygan bratchos — Sheboygan Brat Haus

Sloppy joeys — Exotic Meat Grill

Smashed blackberry and goat cheese bagel — Wisconsin Dairy Goat Products

Sweet tots — Knucklehead

Vegetarian wings on-a-stick — Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Wisconsin dog — Siggy’s Wild Dogs Saloon

Wrecking balls — Rupena’s

All food items are available for purchase during the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, which ends Sunday, Aug. 12.

A 13-ft. spork will be displayed at all Sporkies finalists’ locations and all vendors who entered will display a poster at their fair location(s).