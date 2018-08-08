× Arizona Cardinals fans challenged to put down 7-pound monstrosity, the ‘Gridiron’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are challenging fans to eat a massive burger.

It consists of five patties, each one-third of a pound, five all-beef hot dogs, five bratwursts, eight chicken tenders, 20 ounces of fries, 20 slices of cheese and eight slices of bacon — making up the seven-pound monstrosity.

There’s also some lettuce and tomato for the health conscious.

It’s called the Gridiron, and it’ll be available at Cardinals home games this season.

Anyone who can eat it in an hour or less gets a Cardinals jersey and their photo on the big screen — but no help is allowed from family or friends.

It’s also a challenge financially, as it costs $75.