Did you know the U.S. government used to hire cats? Some crazy cat facts, famous felines

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know Wednesday, August 8 is International Cat Day?! So it's the 'purrfect' day to learn a little about the history of cats. Author Paul Koudounaris joins Real Milwaukee to help us do that.

Tonight Dr. Paul Koudounaris is giving a lecture on the history of cats in America. The lecture is happening at cafe Lulu in Bay View at 7:30. Paul will be teaching about cats in the wild west, a cat that tried to keep America sober, America's most decorated military cat and one of America's most famous 19th century cats that was from Milwaukee!