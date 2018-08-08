‘Panda-Mania:’ China Lights 2018 to feature giant panda made with ping pong balls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HALES CORNERS -- China Lights, a world-class Chinese lantern festival, returns to Milwaukee County this fall. Over the next six months, Boerner Botanical Gardens will transform for the event taking place Sept. 21 through Oct. 21.

"This is probably one of the hottest shows that's ever hit Wisconsin," said Ralph Garrity, Panda-Mania producer.

Forty-five larger-than-life lantern displays will illuminate the nine-acre grounds.

"As for the park, it's a perfect fit for a lantern festival like this," said Huiyuan Liu, Tianyu Arts Culture, Inc.

This year, "Panda-Mania" will highlight the show.

"We can't get a real live panda, but it's pretty close," said Garrity.

Tickets went on sale for China Lights 2018 Wednesday, Aug. 8, and lantern artisans were already hard at work creating displays in China -- preparing to ship them to the U.S.

"They build them from scratch," said Garrity.

"It's really interesting to see how they weld the lines together perfectly, and the shape," said Liu.

Thirty-two artisans will travel to Milwaukee to construct the lanterns.

"They'll be here sunrise to sundown practically, putting these together," said Shirley Walczak, Boerner Botanical Gardens director.

The festival's main attraction in 2018 will be a giant panda made with thousands of ping pong balls.

"After that we will have the electricians come in and light up all the light bulbs," said Liu.

"It's a big team effort. There are so many people involved to put this together," said Walczak.

Festival hours will be 5:30–10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The event will be closed Mondays. China Lights admission tickets will be valid any night of the regular 2018 schedule.

