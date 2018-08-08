× Get half off admission at the Wisconsin State Fair on ‘Throwback Thursday’

WEST ALLIS — You can get half off admission to the Wisconsin State Fair on “Throwback Thursday,” Aug. 9 until 6 p.m., when ticket prices for adults will be $7, and tickets for youth (6-11), military and seniors will be $4.

Children under 5 are always free.

The promotion will end at 6 p.m. and tickets are only valid on Thursday.

According to a news release from State Fair officials, visitors who wear their “throwback” vintage Fairwear will receive $5 off a purchase of $35 or more at all Fairwear locations on Thursday. The “State Fair Street Team” will also be out looking for visitors wearing their vintage Fairwear and surprising guests with State Fair admission tickets and other prizes.

This half-price offer is only good at the admission gates and only valid on fair admission tickets. It does not apply to parking or concert tickets.

