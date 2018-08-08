It grows in your garden: Check out this recipe for rhubarb strawberry crunch

MILWAUKEE -- It grows in your garden, is often paired with strawberries, and she's never cooked with it before. We're talking about rhubarb. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is preparing rhubarb strawberry crunch.
Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch
Submitted by David & Laurie
Fruit filling:
- 1 cup white sugar
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 cups sliced fresh strawberries
- 3 cups diced rhubarb
- 1 tsp vanilla
Crunch Topping:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- In a large bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups flour, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, and oats until crumbly. You may want to use a pastry blender for this. Use half of this mixture and press on the bottom of a greased 9x13 inch baking dish.
- In another bowl, mix white sugar, 3 tablespoons flour, vanilla, strawberries, and rhubarb. Pour on top of the crunch bottom in the baking dish.
- Take the rest of the oat & flour mixture and crumble on top of the fruit layer.
- Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until crisp and lightly browned.
- Serve alone or with ice cream, or topped with whip cream.