It grows in your garden: Check out this recipe for rhubarb strawberry crunch

MILWAUKEE -- It grows in your garden, is often paired with strawberries, and she's never cooked with it before. We're talking about rhubarb. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is preparing rhubarb strawberry crunch.

Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch

Submitted by David & Laurie

Fruit filling:

1 cup white sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

3 cups diced rhubarb

1 tsp vanilla

Crunch Topping:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup butter

1 cup rolled oats

1 tsp cinnamon

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).