Milwaukee Municipal Court to host 'Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday' event on Aug. 22

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Municipal Court will host another “Warrant Withdrawal Wednesday” event on Aug. 22. It’s important to note, you must pre-register for the event in order to take part.

These events serve as an effort to lift outstanding warrants and provide employment resources and other resources to those in need.

Pre-registration will take place Thursday, Aug. 9 beginning at 8:30 a.m. You can register by calling 414-286-6600, as there is no onsite registration.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Journey House, 2110 W. Scott Street.

Only cases registered will be heard, and registration is limited to 250 people.

All registered participants will receive further detail on when to arrive at the event for check in.

Those not eligible include people who have attended previous Warrant Withdrawal events or have a “Building and Zoning Code” case or only have a juvenile case.

Note: This event is free. It is recommended that you bring employment materials to assist in the recruitment and application process.